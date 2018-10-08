JB Promises to Focus on Youth Employment

Former President and leader of People’s Party (PP), Dr. Joyce Banda Sunday claimed to have solutions to the unemployment and power outages Malawi is facing.

She said this at Mangochi Boma during a political meeting at St. Augustine 3 Primary School ground.

Banda said the reason many youths in Mangochi migrate to South Africa was because of lack of jobs in the country and that once in power her government would create jobs for the youth.

“We need to create factories that will employ our youths so that if they will have to travel to South Africa it should not be because of greener pasture,” she explained.

The Former President said creating jobs was not a difficult thing to her, saying her government would give the youth loans to engage in small scale businesses and in turn employ others.

On electricity, Banda said she would solve the problem once and for all within a short period of time and that she would increase power generation in the country.

“Everyone knows that when it comes to electricity challenges, I am the only person who has the solutions. I have a record on that; once voted into power next year, within 100 days I will deal with the electricity problem and blackouts will be history.

“We will increase power generation with 3,000 megawatts and this will boost the energy sector and the country’s economy,” Banda assured.

She urged political leaders to practice clean politics during the campaign period to ensure peaceful and credible elections in 2019.

PP Vice President for the Eastern Region, Roy Kachale assured people that the Party would contest in the May 2019 elections fielding Joyce Banda as its presidential candidate.

He encouraged the party’s followers who failed to get positions at the elective convention held recently to remain loyal to the party and work together towards winning the May 21, 2019 elections.

On Monday, JB is holding another rally in Makanjira, the base of one of the party’s loyalists, Ibrahim Matola former Member of Parliament for Mangochi North and cabinet Minister.