DPP Supporters to Accord Mutharika Heroic Welcome

Democratic Progressive Party supporters are planning to paint Lilongwe with blue, as Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika returns home from United State Of America, where he had gone for the 73rd UNGA session and other official engagements.

President Mutharika is scheduled to return home today from New York through Kamuzu International Airport at 16:00 hours.

Speaking to members of the Media in New York, Professor Mutharika said the trip was a great success and he hopes for the best for African states leaders to be part of the UN security council.

During his stay in America, Professor Mutharika addressed the United Nations General Assembly where he fought for the inclusion of African nations into the hub of UN decision making.

The Malawi leader emphasized on the need of United Nations countries to recognize the efforts of other small nations.

Mutharika also attended the Nelson Mandela Peace summit which seeks to recognize the roles Mandela made to preach peace to the world.

In addition, Mutharika was also given an opportunity to address the HeForShe impact summit in which he is an ambassador for following his administration efforts to empower women along with other world leader.

President Mutharika while in America was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate degree of Humane Letters by Washington University, one of the world’s leading universities for the contributions he has made as a scholar and as a leader.