DC Warns Mulanje Chiefs

District Commissioner (DC) for Mulanje, Charles Makanga has urged traditional leaders in the district not to take the law into their hands and promote peace in the wake of chieftainship wrangles happening in the area.

He was speaking on Saturday during a meeting the council organized with traditional leaders from Sub Traditional Authority (STA) Sunganinzeru following a petition presented to the DC on September 20, 2018 calling on the chief to step down claiming that things are not going on well in their area since he was installed by Traditional Authority (TA) Mabuka.

A week later, Mulanje Police arrested Sunganinzeru as villagers stormed his house baying for his blood.

During the meeting, Makanga warned the leaders not to take the law into their hands, saying those acting against the law would be arrested regardless of their positions in society.

“It does not matter if I am a District Commissioner but if I act the against the law I can be arrested and so is everyone else. The rule of the land must always be followed and respected,” The DC pointed out.

Makanga asked the local leaders to put aside their differences and try to work together towards achieving peace in their areas, noting that disputes among leaders retards development as they waste much of their time fighting each other instead of focusing on development.

“Our obligation as leaders is to bring peace and not otherwise. Let us put aside our differences and try to work together,” he said.

Officer In-Charge for Mulanje Police Station, Kelvin Mulezo asked people in the area to work together and come into an understanding over the chieftainship issue.

“When things go wrong among leaders people lose faith in them, but as leaders we must work together so that we help in developing this district,” he advised.

After the discussion, Makanga asked TA Mabuka as the highest authority in the area to discuss further the issue with fellow chiefs and come up with lasting solutions to the matter.

Commenting on the issue, Senior Chief Mabuka assured that he would towards finding to solutions to resolve the dispute.

He asked the disgruntled traditional leaders to accept and respect the decision they would come up with.

“Together with my fellow family members we will discuss the matter. When the decision has been made, we hope our fellow leaders will accept it and put everything behind us,” he said.

STA Sunganinzeru is being accused of promoting village heads without the knowledge of other local leaders.

He is being accused of corruption; with others claiming that he demands a sum of K3, 500 from some village heads to expedite issuance of national IDs for those that did not collect them. He also denied the allegation

Apart from that he is being accused of collecting K35, 000 for chief register books from newly installed chiefs which were meant to be distributed freely.

During the meeting, STA Sunganinzeru denied all the allegations.