No Sacred Cows in DPP Primaries

The Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has hinted that it will not shield any candidate during the party’s primary elections scheduled to start on October 8, 2018.

DPP Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey said this Friday during a media briefing in Lilongwe a head of the Party’s primary elections in northern region districts.

She said the Party’s’ National Governing Council (NGC) had agreed in their last meeting that no candidate should be shielded by the party machinery during the primary elections.

“The party will not shield any one whether is a Minister, Member of Parliament (MP) regional governor or Member of NGC during the primary elections in order for them to win the candidature the elections,” Jeffrey pointed out.

The Secretary General said next year’s elections are people’s election and the party would like the people to choose their candidates and not imposing to them candidates not for their choice.

She said if the party is to succeed in the 2019 elections it must accept the will of the people and that it would ensure that the primary elections are conducted in a transparent and peaceful manner.

Jeffrey disclosed that DPP would start phase 1 of their primary elections in the northern region districts in constituencies that are not for the party.

“We have made such arrangements after seeing that most constituencies which belong to us our MPs are preoccupied with national duties.

For us not to waste more time in waiting we have decided to start with wards and constituencies which are not currently ours,” she revealed.

DPP Director of Campaign, Ben Phiri said every candidate for the ward and constituency has been provided with Electoral College before the primary elections.

He said this has been done to avoid disputing results and out of the primary elections unlike what has been happening to other political parties in the country.

Phiri believes that with proper management of primary elections, the party would come out with right candidates to represent them on the polling day.

“DPP primary elections will be the most transparent ever. The voting of the candidates will be done on the ward level not the constituency as it has been the case with other primaries by other political parties in the country,” the Director added.

DPP primary elections are scheduled to start in selected districts of northern region and Members of NGC drawn from southern, eastern and central regions are to conduct the primaries.

In a related development, DPP’s Regional Governor for the north Kenneth Sanga said they will use its primaries elections in various district in the northern region scheduled from 8th to 10th October 2018 as an advantage to sensitize its followers to go for registration exercise of phase 7 which also kicks-off on the same day.

Sanga said people should not get worried with the primaries collision with the opening day of registration exercise as the party is also fully aware the relevance of the exercise.

“The registration period is 14 days whilst the primaries will just take one day, therefore it is within in our plans to take such an opportunity to civic educate our followers to go for registration as there will be a huge audience during the day.” Sanga assured.

Conquering with the DPP’s plans in a telephone interview with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner Linda Kunje said they have been engaging political parties to consider the need of voters registration exercise, thus involving themselves in civic educating their followers.

“They (DPP) are fully aware that only those registered are those who will be able to cast their vote, and so long as they are aware of the registration exercise, it’s good for them to take an opportunity their primaries urging people to go for registration on the remaining days of registration.” Kunje said.

Chitipa (Wenya and Chitipa North constituency) Karonga Mzimba North Constituency the primaries will take place on 8th October whilst Mzimba district will take place on 9th and Nkhatabay district on 10th October 2018.