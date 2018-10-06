NO Ferrying of Voters During DPP Primary Elections

Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has indicated that no candidate will be allowed to ferry voters during primary elections.

DPP Secretary General (SG), Grezelder Jeffrey said this Friday during a Press briefing in Lilongwe a head of the Party’s Caucus before Primary Elections in northern region districts.

She said the National Governing Council (NGC) agreed that no candidate should ferry voters during the primary elections saying this influences voting pattern which can have negative out come on polling day.

“We are discouraging tendency of ferrying voters to various centres during the primary elections. We were considering stopping candidates from bring food stuff to the polling centres as a bait to winning sympathy vote,” Jeffrey spelt out.

The SG explained that every Area in a ward or constituency has a membership of 15 members and numbers of area committees are all provided to the candidates.

She urged NGC members entrusted to oversee the primary election to exercise impartiality during the elections.

“I will not hesitate to turn down any results from a DPP primary election if there will be any reports of impartiality. From that point I will go back to the ward or constituency to conduct a re-run for the party to have better candidates who can win us election,” Jeffrey warned.

She said NGC members should ensure that people elect rightful, people who would be able to serve them better in their wards and constituencies after May 21 elections.

DDP Director of Campaign, Ben Phiri explained that there would be no need for the candidates to waste their time to ferry voters adding that primaries have been divided to take place in several places within the ward or constituency.

“We like to avoid creating a scenario where voters could be subjected to travel long distance in order to participate in an election. It will be a walk distance to where polling will be conducted,” he narrated.

He said over 202 candidates have expressed willingness to contest for a seat of Councillor on DDP ticket and 272 contestants for a seat for Member of Parliament.

“We have a scenario where a ward or constituency has one candidate or more depending of the number of candidates willing to participate with the area. We want to consolidate the democratic principles of the party by allowing more people to exercise their rights,” Phiri added.

The Director said once the primary elections are conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner, issues of bleeding independent candidates would be minimized.

The Party did not disclose how much it will use during its primary elections but the SG promised to brief the press after finalizing the development of the budget.