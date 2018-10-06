Mutharika Arrives Monday From UNGA

Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika will arrive in the country on Monday from the United States of America where he attended the 73rd United Nations General Assembly.

In a Press Statement made available to Maravi Express, the Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara said Professor Mutharika will arrive at 04 O’clock in the evening. He said Mutharika will arrive from from South Africa where he will make a stop over.

During the UNGA President Mutharika delivered most powerful and moving speech in which he said the UN lacks governance and called on the institution to accommodate Africa in the Security Council.