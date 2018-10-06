Malawi Economy On Right Track- IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday Malawi’s economy is growing and progressing to the right direction.

Addressing the media in Lilongwe, the IMF Mission Chief for Malawi, Pritha Mitra said Malawi’s moderate economy is on track and is likely to grow up to four per cent in 2019 followed by a rise to 6-7 per cent in medium term.

“Growth will be backed by improved electricity generation, better irrigation infrastructure and cropping techniques, greater access to finance and an improved business climate.

Inflation is expected to reach 9.5 per cent at the end-2018 before gradually converging to around five percent,” she said.

Mitra also said monetary policy remains targeted at maintaining the inflation rate in single digits by end of 2018 and preserving price stability over the medium term.

Malawi’s growth and development strategy (MGDS) III lays out ambitious goals for infrastructure projects designed to accelerate growth and poverty reduction and therefore Mitra said it was important to ensure that the finance preserves debt sustainability.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Goodall Gondwe said Malawi is doing better than most of the African countries in terms of economy but said government will try to improve the economy to a better percentage, hence much more needs to be done.

He also said there is a possibility that the budget might be reduced whereby some things such as allowances and travels will be cut off so that there should be a match between the available resources Malawi has and the expenditure on the budget.

“The cut will be probably on some of the projects which were not a high priority,” Gondwe said.