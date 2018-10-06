Govt Committed to Support Elderly

Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Clement Mukumbwa says government has put in place more programs and policies aimed at supporting the elderly to live a happy life in Malawi.

Mukumbwa said this on Friday during the commemoration of the International Day of Older Persons at Goliati Primary School ground in Thyolo.

The deputy minister said some of the programs and polices include protection of the rights of the elderly and improving their livelihoods through social cash transfers.

“As government, we have put in place different policies and programs such as social cash transfer to enable older persons attain income security to buy basic needs such as food and shelter for survival,” he said.

Mukumbwa said growing old should be a blessing not a curse, urging everyone to take part in protecting, respecting and promoting older persons’ rights.

Speaking during the function, Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa said it was time the elderly in the country enjoyed their rights and lived a happy life.

Ngolongoliwa said it was unfortunate that old people were ill-treated and given bad names in society due to their age.

He said the elderly deserved respect and proper care from the younger generation because they contributed a lot and continue to play crucial roles in the community as fountain of wisdom.

“Old people have been branded as witches. This is very bad. We need to give them the respect they deserve,” added Ngolongoliwa.

The 2018 International day of older persons was commemorated under the theme: ‘Celebrating older human rights champions.’