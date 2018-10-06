Chilima Slapped With 18-Months Jail Term for Bicycle Theft

Chitipa First Grade Magistrate Court Thursday convicted and sentenced a 22 year- old man, Happy Chilima to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for stealing his father’s bicycle.

State Prosecutor Sergeant Haniphe Mwanza told the court that Chilima stole the bicycle on the midnight of September 30, 2018 and sold it at Chitipa Boma at K30, 000.

Haniphe asked the court to mete out a stiffer punishment to Chilima to deter others from committing the same type of offence.

“I ask the court to mete out a reasonable punishment to the convict as such kind of cases are becoming common in the district,” said Haniphe.

In mitigation, Chilima who earlier on pleaded guilty to the offence appealed for the court’s lenience on grounds that it was his first time to be involved in crime.

First Grade Magistrate, Billy Ngosi said despite the convict being youthful, there was need for him (convict) to be handed a jail term punishment so that he should not repeat committing crimes.

“I therefore sentence Happy Chilima to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour,” said Ngosi as he concluded the case.

The convict Happy Chilima hails from Ishalikila Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mwaulambia in Chitipa District.