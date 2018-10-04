Trump visits school in Malawi

United States of America first lady Melania Trump visited Malawi Thursday on the second leg of her four-nation tour of Africa.

She received a joyous welcome upon her arrival at Kamuzu International Airport, with singing and dancing by a troupe of women and scores of schoolchildren waving African and Malawian flags.

From the airport, Mrs Trump went directly to Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe. The school receives education aid from the US Agency for International Development.

“Thank you for educating them to be best,” she said, echoing the name of her child welfare program unveiled earlier this year.

The White House is donating school supplies to the children, including tote bags, chalk and soccer balls, and says the U.S. Agency for International Development is making a large donation of textbooks.