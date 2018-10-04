TNM Registers 75 Per Cent Sim Cards

Malawi’s mobile service provider, TNM plc has registered 75 per cent of its 4.2 million customers in the just ended sim card registration exercise.

Briefing the Media briefing on Tuesday in Blantyre, TNM’s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Daniel Makata said the operator is on course to achieve 100 per cent compliance in on-going regulatory exercise.

“TNM is happy that it has managed to register 75 per cent since the sim card registrations rolled out earlyJanuary, 2018.

All unregistered numbers were deactivated by October 1, 2018 but by the deadline day of September 30, 2018, we registered every existing customer,” he pointed out.

During the briefing, TNM refuted reports that those people who will register after September 30, 2018 will be paying a fee saying that the sim card registration is for free.

TNM’s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer urged all its customers to register all their sim cards which they use in phones, dongles, Mi-Fi, and Reuters.

He said that the operator is not losing 25 per cent profit on the remaining 25 per cent unregistered customer sim cards.

“TNM is using an online system that captures customers everywhere they are and for those customers that have been disconnected from network they can still get there number reconnected on network after 2 hours of registering,” Makata added.

Communication Act No 34 section 92 of 2016 mandates Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) that all subscribers of voice telephony services to register their sim cards.

MACRA had set September 30,2018 as the deadline for all mobile service providers to register their entire sim card on the network.