Man Arrested For Operating Illegal ‘Reserve Bank’ in Salima

The Police in Salima district are keeping in 30-year-old man in after being found with fake Malawi kwacha notes and Money printing machines, Maravi Express has learnt.

The suspect has been identified as Frank Chikazinga who was arrested on 30th September this year along Kamuzu road.

According to police report, the suspect went to a shop owned by Mr Gerald Zinganyama where hewanted to buy frozy with a fake K2000 bank note.

Upon receiving the money, the shop owner became so suspicious and reported the matter to police who arrested the suspect.

The report further said, On 1 October, CID personnel made a follow up investigation that led to a discovery of the fake money making machines at a room he was sleeping in at Chakwera resthouse.

While there, the law enforcers seized plain papers, printed money amount to 26000, unfinished printed money,10000 cash (not fake) and a printer.

Meanwhile, the suspect will soon appear in court as he is pending an examination of the fake kwacha notes.

The suspect Frank Chikazinga hails from kalonga village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.