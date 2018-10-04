Lack Special Needs Teachers Compromising Education

Lack of trained special needs teachers is said to be negatively affecting inclusive education in most of Nsanje’s primary schools leaving a lot of pupils with disabilities lagging behind academically.

Government under Ministry Of Education Science and Technology (MOEST) introduced an inclusive education policy which aims at providing equal education and socialization for learners with or without physical challenges.

However, concerns from Nsanje primary education authorities indicate that the development has only managed to address the issue of socialization while overlooking the academic gap.

Dinde is one of the primary schools in the district that was built with a child-friendly structure and offers inclusive education.

The school has 12 pupils with different physical challenges and these pupils are mixed with a high population of normal students who are taught by already few untrained specialized teachers.

Dinde primary school head teacher, Charity Ntiza in an interview on Wednesday said, lack of specialized teachers has turned the school into a day care for these physically challenged learners as most of them do not benefit from class lessons.

“The school already has a high pupil teacher ratio which makes it difficult for the teachers to follow up on each and every student and it becomes more difficult to concentrate on the special-needs children as the teachers aim at dealing with the large student population.

“Most of these children have never passed exams. We just send them to the next class, not necessarily that they have passed but to keep them motivated so that they keep coming to school,” explained Ntiza.

Commenting on the issue, Nsanje District Education Manager, Thomas Mbwembwe said, inclusive education policy does not indicate the number of specialized teachers per school; however he said the ministry encourages teachers’ in-service training.

“From the schools, we select a number of teachers whom we train for special needs education and we expect those teachers to teach their colleagues some of the basics,” said Mbwembwe.

He also said, there is need to sensitize parents of the critical physically challenged children the need to send their children to specialized learning facilities.