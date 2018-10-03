Rally Behind Mighty DPP, Mutharika

Member of Parliament (MP) for Chitipa Central Constituency, Clement Mkumbwa has urged people in the district to register during the voter registration exercise which is expected to commence on October 8, 2018.

Mkumbwa who is also Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare advised the people to get registered if they are to vote during the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

He was speaking Sunday during the official handover ceremony of Ikumbilo Bridge in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mwaulambia in Chitipa.

Mkumbwa asked the people to vote for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during the forthcoming tripartite elections for continued development in the district and the country as a whole.

“The DPP led government has initiated and implemented a lot of projects in this district. We have constructed Kalenge Water Supply System and Kasama Technical College besides implementing Malawi Rural Electrification Program (Marep) in most of the trading centres in the district,” the Deputy Minister pointed out.

He said people have all the reasons to vote DPP into power, saying the party’s leadership is development conscious.

The Ikumbilo Bridge has been constructed with resources from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to a tune of K2.5 million.

Group Village Headman (GVH) Mweniwanda commended Mkumbwa for initiating construction of the bridge.

He said farmers from the area had challenges in transporting their farm produce to Chitipa Boma due to lack a bridge on Ikumbilo River.