Govt Challenge CSOs

Government challenged Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to align their programmes in accordance to the development plans of the country such as Malawi Development Growth Strategy (MDGS) III.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Kiswell Dakamau made the remarks Tuesday when he launched K3.5 billion Civil Society for Rural development (CSRD) with financial assistance from SIDA through implementing agency of We Effect.

He noted that some many CSOs are implementing development projects throughout country which are not aligned to the country’s development plan.

Dakamau observed that CSOs are receiving out of budget funding from various development partners need to be declared as one way of promoting transparency and accountability by working closely with line Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

“Government need to be aware of their projects because they are there to compliment its efforts in the poverty reduction process and address some outstanding issues within communities throughout the country,” he explained.

Dakamau commend Swiss International Development Agency (SIDA) and We Effect for providing technical and financial assistance for the implementing of CSRD in the country saying it would go a long way in alleviating some of the challenges different sectors of the country’s societies are facing.

The Principal Secretary noted that the CSRD to run from 2018 to 2022 aims to reduce poverty and injustice in the country.

He said the programme would strengthen CSOs representing people living in poverty, improve their livelihoods and increase income for smallholder farmers.

“The programme will increase resilience to climate change, improve land rights and secure land tenure will long way to improve the lives of rural communities,” the PS outlined.

Dakamau said his Ministry is implementing Integrated Rural Development Strategy and National Decentralization programme in order to empower communities to take active role in developing their areas.

He said it was please that We Effect would complement government efforts in its programmes of involving local masses in their implementing of its development project in various Councils

Country Representative for We Effect Malawi, Sanne Chipeta said programme would support partner originations to deliver on improving the enabling environment and alleviating the structural causes of poverty.

She said it would provide support to partners for institutional strengthening and implementation of their respective strategic plans.

Representative of CSRD Partners, Margaret Kathewera Banda revealed that the programme has four implementing partners such as farmers Union of Malawi (FUM), Malawi Union of savings and Credit Cooperative (MUSCCO) Women Legal Resources Centre (WOLREC) and Malawi Milk Producers Association of Malawi (MMPA).

She believes the implementing partners are better position to addressing issues affecting various stakeholders in the drive to reducing poverty and eliminating issue of injustices in the country.