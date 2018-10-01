Tumbuka Chief Chikulamayembe Demands Mia Apology

The Tumbuka Paramount Chief Themba la MaThemba Chikulamayembe has expressed shock and disappointment at the disrespectful behaviour by MCP vice presidents Sadik Mia and Harry Mkandawire during this year’s Gonapamuhanya ceremony on Saturday.

In the middle of the programme, the MCP officials got up and left, way before the Paramount delivered his speech. Chikulamayembe said the conduct by the MCP officials was a demonstration of lack of respect for culture and protocol for the whole Tumbuka people.

Themba la Mathemba Chikulamayembe reminded politicians that chiefs and cultural heritage are part of the whole national set up.

“What Hon Mia and Mkandawire have done is a total insult to all the Tumbukas, elders and an indication of lack of respect to our tradition. I therefore, ask them to apologise as soon as possible,” he said.

Mia and Mkandawire walked out of the Gonapamuhanya ceremony immediately after presenting their gifts to the Tumbuka chief. The chief and guest of honour, Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa, had not spoken by then.

It all started during introductions when director of ceremonies, Senior Group Village head Kapatakafinyi, failed to recognize the presence of the two MCP senior officials.

Kapatakafinyi only recognized government officials, who included Nankhumwa, Chiumia, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe and Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya.

MCP deputy director of youths Mathias Mgemezulu tried to reason with Kapatakafinyi on the matter, but his plea did not yield anything.

Speaking on behalf of President Peter Mutharika, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Nankhumwa said on Saturday culture plays an important role in the promotion of tourism, thereby contributing towards the country’s economic development.

Nankhumwa said Malawians of different tribes need to propagate and highlight cultural values, especially those that are unique to the country.He said some countries have managed to boost their tourism industries through marketing of cultural heritages.

“Tourism in some countries is at an advanced level and we need to borrow the leaf from these countries by utilizing our cultural heritage in boosting the country’s tourism industry.

The president always says that the community without cultural values is like a tree without roots, hence the need for Malawians to conserve and promote their cultural values,” said Nankhumwa.

He said besides providing human identity, culture unifies people.

“Cultural festivals bring together people from all walks of life regardless of their political and religious and cultural affiliations. This is the sole reason that State President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika encourages Malawians to be holding these festivals,” said Nankhumwa.

The minister then condemned acts of violence that took place at a similar festival last year where followers of different political parties were involved in running battles.

“This did not please the President regardless of who masterminded those acts of violence and he is calling upon Malawians to coexist to ensure that there is always peace and unity in the country,” he said.

The minister also advised traditional leaders to be in the forefront in promoting girls’ education as one way of curbing early marriages.

“Women constitute a large per cent of the country’s population, as such, there is need to deal with all cultural practices which force girls to drop out of school and fuel the spread of HIV and AIDS.

Government is striving to create conducive environment for girls to remain in school by constructing more schools and girls’ hostels,” he said.