Govt Commends Catholic Church

Government has commended the Roman Catholic Church in the country for its unceasing efforts to combine the philosophies of faith to that of holistic personal development which centres on service delivery in key areas of the economy.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Nicholas Dausi made the remarks on Saturday during a double celebration at Ndirande Holy Ghost Parish where the Parish celebrated Golden Jubilee and the ordination of three priests plus one deacon.

He said government realizes the important role the Roman Catholic Church plays in the socio economic development of the country.

“The Catholic Church has a long history of complementing democracy and meeting the social needs of the people by providing affordable education and health services,” the Minister said.

He acknowledged the role the church plays in the good governance of the country, saying it complements the common mission that the church and state have of supporting the people.

“We are indeed proud that one of the pillars of our democracy is freedom of religion and worship and the Holy See has maintained diplomatic relations and has provided governance advice,” Dausi pointed out.

He added that, “I would like to assure you that Government and the State President Prof. Peter Mutharika will continue enhancing the relationship that we have and continue working together in the development of this country.”

The three deacons that were ordained as Priests were, Fr. Francis Ndelemani, Fr. John Luwani, Fr. Andrew Kasiya, while Bro. Bathlomeo Chanza was ordained as a deacon.

Presiding over the ordination ceremony, Archbishop of the Diocese, His Grace, Thomas Msusa described the ordination of the three priests as a gift to the archdiocese which still requires many more priests.

He called upon the newly ordained priests to dedicate their lives to serving God and make sure that they always preach and follow what they believe.

Msusa asked them to adhere to the teachings of the Catholic Church and stick to their celibacy status.

He said although the Archdiocese had made attempts to increase the number of priests, there were some parishes that lacked priests as some had one only.

The Archbishop wished the newly ordained priests well as they started their new life of priesthood and urged them to be exemplary in their behavior so that their followers should have trust in them.

During the ordination ceremony, the three priests and the newly ordained deacon took their vows and promised to remain faithful and obedient to the Archbishop.

The ordination ceremony was attended by several priests, nuns, Brothers, Chiefs, Member of Parliament of the area, Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima and PPM President Mark Katsonga.