Dowa to Have Community Radio

Dowa districts is set to have will have a community radio called Dowa Radio Station (Dowa FM) in October, 2018 according to a confirmation by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

The Radio Station’s mission statement is to build awareness in the community through a positive mindset change.

In a presentation by a Legal Advisor of the Radio, Alfred Munika said the station is formed to complement governments’ efforts in making communication accessible and also to solely serve as a revelation tool to the ignored issues that pose danger to community rural development.

He said that the station wants to train the youth, to empower them and to expose them to modern journalism by offering them internship programmes.

“We are expecting to have BBC correspondents trained from Dowa Radio Station,” the legal Advisor said.

Munika explained that a radio station is better off because Dowa is struggling with many issues for example power blackouts, poor roads in hard to reach areas which limits access to print media and there is little access to television sets for people living in villages.

The idea of a radio station therefore had many advantages as compared to the other media used.

Dowa District Executive Council (DEC) advised that the station should make sure that it is sustainable to its course and should remain true to its values as many stations in the long run are grabbed and controlled by the elite.