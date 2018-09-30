Harvesting Time: FAM President Walter Wins Seat on FIFA Council

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President, Walter Nyamilandu, Sunday won a seat on the FIFA Council after beating South Africa’s Danny Jordan, 35-18 in the second round.

The FIFA Council consists of 37 members: one President, elected by the FIFA Congress; eight Vice-Presidents, and 28 other members elected by the member associations – each for a term of four years.

A minimum of one female representative must be elected per confederation. The President and the members of the Council may serve for no more than three terms of office (whether consecutive or not).

Nyamilandu is now the African representative to the Fifa Council Member for the Anglophone linguistic grouping.

The elections went into the second round after none of three top contenders got marjority votes as can been seen in the first round results below.