Tigers Invade Mzuni, Moyale Barracks

Blantyre based side, Tigers FC have invaded the northern region as they eye to collect maximum points when they face MZUNI and Moyale Barracks on over the weekend.

Tigers will Face Mzuni on Saturday at Mzuzu stadium and 24 hours later they will battle it out with Moyale barracks.

In an interview with Team Manager for Kau Kau Boys, Mapopa Msukwa on Thursday, he said his team is geared up return from the north with a much needed result for their team though they have a lot of injuries.

“We are ready for the matches and the squad’s our morale is very high despite the loss we suffered to Be Forward Wanderers in the Carlsberg cup. Although we have a lot of injuries in our squad but am sure we will go back to our base with maximum points,” he said.

Msukwa added that team eyes this trip to replace Civil Sporting on position four on the log table of the TNM Super League and finish in the top three.

“Civo have played more games than us but are on position four, we are going to the North to collect points so that we replace Civo on its current position.

We are not satisfied for being on position five, we are not happy with this position and our goal is to finish in the top three and it’s very possible,” he said.

Tigers will miss the services of right back, Masiya Manda, Taonga Malenga, Ganizani Anthony and Chikumbutso Henderson due to injuries and Blessings Phiri who is busy with examinations.

Mzuni FC Assistant Coach, Edson Kadenge said their preparation is going on well as they still eye to escape red zone.

“Our preparations are going on very well considering the position at which we are and we need to be on top Saturday’s game against Tigers,” he pointed out.

Kadenge said his team is not safe on the log table and they would do all the needful to win the game.

“We are not safe and we need to work hard and I am sure we are not retreating, the morale is very high for the game,” he said

Mzuni will play without their prolific striker, Michael Tete who is on suspension and Kelvin Kazinje but the assistant coach was optimistic of reliable replacements.

Tigers will be bank their hopes on creative midfielder, Dan Kumwenda to supply their strikers, Peter Katsonga and Luke Chima while for Mzuni their hopes will be on Charles Nkhoma to feed the likes of Ramadan Mtafu upfront.

Tigers are on position five with 30 points from 21 games while their counterparts Mzuni occupy position 12 with 27 points from 24 games.