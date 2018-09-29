Loan Board Collections Hits K500 Million

Higher Education Students Loans and Grants Board (HESLG) have managed to collect above K500 Million in loan repayment from former beneficiaries of University loans scheme.

In an interview on Friday with Malawi News Agency (Mana), HESLG Executive Director, Chris Chisoni said by the end of August, 2018 the board had collected above half a billion kwacha from former beneficiaries.

“From the money collected, 87 per cent has been paid back through their employers while 13 per cent through individual enquiries. This has happened because of good collaboration between the board and employers,” he pointed out.

Chisoni added the board was working with human resource offices in all sectors in identifying graduate employees and ask such sectors to pay on behalf of their employees.

“Employers are now aware of the loans board Act that mandates them to work tirelessly and continuously with the board to make sure they provide details of their graduates and they pay back the loan,” he said.

The loan board started loan collection exercise in 2016 from the former University Students dating back to 1985.

In the 2018/2019 financial year, the loans board was been given K 7 billion to benefit 1 2,725 approved students.-MANA