Action Aid Malawi Engages MPs in Education

Action Aid Malawi has engaged the Education Committee of the National Assembly in ensuring that the education sector is given the much needed support that would ensure that challenges affecting the sector are addressed.

Recently, Action Aid Malawi took Members of Parliament (MPs) of the committee on a monitoring exercise to Makunje Primary School in Lilongwe Rural.

Action Aid Malawi Education and Youth Manager, Yandura Chipeta told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on the sidelines of the visit that education work requires stakeholders to work together and parliament is one of such stakeholders.

She said her organization acknowledges the role of parliament in ensuring and promoting quality education in Malawi hence their partnering with the legislators.

“We have lobbied parliament for the increment in the education budget. Working with parliament will ensure that issues that are prevalent at this school and in all other schools in this area are addressed,” she said.

Chipeta said her organization had to work with parliament in order for the MPs to appreciate the status of the education system, the challenges that are in the schools and what is affecting pupils in these schools in order to ensure that children of school going age are in school and that government of Malawi is providing quality education.

She observed that the issues affecting Makunje Primary School are an indication of a general problem affecting other schools across the country and as such working with the legislators would assist in tackling the issues at national level.

The programs that are implemented at Makunje School are tackling dropout rates and early marriages through working with mother groups, school management and Parents and Teacher Association (PTA).

According to Chipeta, the groups have been empowered through capacity building and are able to take learners who have dropped out back to school.

Vice Chair of the Education Committee of Parliament, Vincent Ghambi concurred with Chipeta saying the situation at Makunje is representing what some schools are experiencing.

He said his committee appreciates the challenges the school is facing and as such the committee will ensure that the challenges affecting the school are addressed.

“As a committee, we have seen what is here and we are going to write a report to the Ministry of Education to make sure that something is done immediately because what is happening at this school is not how we would want education to be administered in this country,” he said.

Ghambi bemoaned lack of desks at the school saying the situation is pathetic which may lead to high dropout rate especially fo the girl child.

He applauded government for putting in place policies that ensure that no child leaves school because there are no desks while at the same time urging Ministry of Education to ensure that they provide conducive learning environment to students.

Government has put aside K4 billion which will go towards the purchase of desks in primary and secondary schools.

Ghambi said his committee will ensure that schools deserving of such assistance get the desks.

Makunje Primary School Head teacher, Ronald Chinkondenji appealed to the legislators to help them with the much needed assistance that would see that the school’s challenges are addressed.

Action Aid Malawi has been working with the school and communities surrounding the school since 2016 through a NORAD supported project.

Initially the organization started with a project called Promoting Quality Education through Progressive Domestic Resource Mobilisation which came to an end in 2017.

Currently, Action Aid Malawi is working together with the school on Tax Justice for Gender Responsive Public Services Project which is emphasizing on girls education through promoting rights to schools framework which ensures that the school is rights compliant and is meeting the minimum education standards as set by the government.