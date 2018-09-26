Six Fined for Selling ARVs

First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Chikwawa has sentenced six people to pay fines for possessing and selling medical drugs without a permit.

The six, including 3 women namely, Cathreen James, Elifa Foster and Trevace Banda were found guilty on Friday alongside Alex Friday, Spanner Eleven, and Misheck Peter.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant, Danford Otala said the six were arrested last Wednesday after detectives conducted a sweeping operation within Tonkhwe, Tomasi and Fulande villages under Senior Chief Chapananga in the district.

“The team, led by Inspector Martha Chimenya, busted on the accused shops and seized assorted drugs such as ARVs drugs, LA, bacterium, just to mention a few, and charged accordingly,” he explained.

They all admitted the charge. In mitigation, they all pleaded for leniency saying they had families to look after and were first offenders.

The State asked the court to impose on the accused harsh penalties, arguing drugs in the public hospitals were missing due to the influence of the accused persons who connived with unpatriotic medical personnel.

Magistrate Gladstone Chirundu lamented that people of these caliber always endanger lives of others as they sale expired drugs with wrong prescriptions.

He slapped 19-year-old Friday and 69-year-old Eleven each with K120,000, Peter, 57, with K 100,000, Banda, 23, with K80,000, Foster, 30, with K75,000, and James, 21, with K60,000 fines or, in default, each serve 12 months imprisonment with hard labour (IHL).