Mutharika Tells UN to Stop Hypocrisy

President Peter Mutharika has told the United Nations to stop hypocrisy and preaching democracy when the organization is failing to live to the tenets it preaches.

In a bold address delivered on Tuesday at the UN Headquarters in New York, Mutharika attacked the UN for treating Africa as an inferior member of the organization.

Among others, he said Africa does not have permanent seats with veto on the UN Security Council despite recommendations made in 2005.

“Why should we allow this organization to be accused of hypocrisy-that we preach democracy everywhere when we are not democratic enough to accommodate almost one third of our membership in this Assembly?

“We cannot talk about share responsibility while we marginalize Africans and deny them full participation in our decisions.

We cannot talk about global leadership of the United Nations when African leadership is not on the decision-making tables. In any political system, we cannot claim relevance to the people that we deny,” said Mutharika.

He said time has come to make the UN relevant to all people and that the Assembly should now listen to the voice of Africa.

Mutharika also told the UN that Malawi supports the common African position calling for two permanent seats with veto and five non-permanent seats for Africa on the UN Security Council. The five permanent members are the United States of America, the United Kingdom, China, Russia and France.

“Why should some nations be afraid of losing power by offering decision making space to Africa when you don’t lose power by accommodating other continents? Is Africa that much of a threat? This segregation of Africans must come to an end,” he said.

Mutharika said Malawi will always play the team member of the international community and that it supports the UN initiatives in fighting global systematic threats and challenges, including terrorism and climate change.

“We support the UN Development System (UNDS) reforms and as such Malawi welcomes the adoption of resolution A/72/279 on the re-positioning of the UN Development System and resolution A/72/305 on review of the implementation of General Assembly Resolution 68/1 to strengthen the Economic and Social Council,” he said.

He also said Malawi is proud to be an active member in the UN peacekeeping operations across the world.

Mutharika traveled to the UNGA with five ministers and one deputy minister forming the smallest ever delegation to the UNGA.

World leaders are meeting at the UN for this year’s 73rd UNGA under the theme: ‘Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies.”

In his address, American president Donald Trump said: “I honour the right of every nation in this room to pursue its own customs, beliefs, and traditions. The United Nations will not tell you how to live or work or worship. We only ask that you honour our sovereignty in return.”