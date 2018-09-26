Mutharika Reiterates Commitment to Protect, Promote Human Rights

Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika has reiterated the county’s commitment to ensuring the promotion and protection of human rights of all persons living in Malawi.

President Mutharika was speaking on Tuesday during the 73rd Session of United Nations General Assembly currently underway New York, United States of America.

Mutharika said Malawi is still Committed to participating in international cooperation to resolve challenges that face human societies

” We are prepared to fulfil our responsibility and obligations in the global community. Malawi remains committed to the ideals of the United Nations. Malawi ascribes to values of democratic governance, peace and security. We remain committed to participating in the efforts for maintaining international peace and security.

Malawi remains committed to promoting and protecting human rights. We remain committed to participating in international cooperation to resolve challenges that face human societies,” said President Mutharika

He added: “Malawi acknowledges the sacrifices being made by the “Blue Helmets”. The composition of the “Blue Helmets” demonstrates our commitment of the United Nations to the principle of inclusion of nations of all regions.

We are proud to be an active member in the UN peace-keeping operations across the world. For us, defending peace is a precious sacrifice. Malawi has served in peace-keeping missions in Darfur, Lesotho, and Côte d’Ivoire. As I speak, we are part of the UN peace-keeping operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In our pursuit to promote peace, justice and effective institutions, let me announce that the 2019 High Level Forum on SDG 16 will convene in Malawi. I welcome the opportunity and honour to host this forum. I believe this event will be a significant catalyst in our resolve to achieve SDG 16.”