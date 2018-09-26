Mutharika Abolishes Tuition Fee in Secondary Schools

The Government of Malawi has abolished tuition fees in all government secondary schools, in a quest to diminish education barriers among many needy students in the country.

Speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday at Central Office of Information (COI) in Lilongwe, Minister of Education Science and Technology, Bright Msaka, said government through his ministry wishes to remove all barriers that prevent students from completing their education.

“It is the intention of the government to make sure that all our children in public schools are receiving adequate education without any barriers. For this reason, government has removed the tuition fee in all secondary schools in the country to make sure that the youth should have access to secondary education with ease,” said Msaka.

He added that starting from January 1, 2019 government will also abolish general purpose fund and textbook revolving fund in Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSSs) and conventional Secondary Schools.

Msaka said from second term next year students in all secondary schools in the country will not be asked to pay any school fees.

“With all the fees which the government has abolished, starting from the second term next year, a secondary school student will go to school without fees,” he said.

He however, said if the school wants to do a project, students will be requested to contribute based on what the school committee members have agreed noting that the students will cease paying the contribution after the project has finished.

On the same note, the Minister said students who belong to boarding secondary schools will only be asked to pay boarding fees to cater for their accommodation at the school which include food and bills for electricity and water.

Msaka is optimistic that with the abolishment of the school fees in secondary schools, no child will fail to complete secondary education due to lack of school fees.

The government is also planning to construct additional secondary schools which will be accessed by standard 8 students who have not been selected to secondary schools but have passed well.