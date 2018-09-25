Karonga United Eyes Airtel Top 8

TNM Super league outfit, Karonga United Football Club (FC) says it has now set a target to be in the country’s Top 8 team after seemingly escaping the chop from the elite league.

Karonga, who are sitting on position 10 with 28 points from 20 games played, say they are happy that they have accomplished what the team planned before the league’s kickoff.

Coach Christopher Nyambose said Saturday after his team held Moyale Barracks FC to a 1-1 draw that they would strive to win their remaining games to compete in the Airtel Top 8 Cup next year.

“I already said before the kickoff of the season that we will survive in this year’s league. I’m now happy that we are safe from the chop as we are comfortably sitting on the 10th position in the league. We are now engaging another gear to wing in the top eight so that we take part in the Airtel Top 8 Cup next year,” he said.

The Seasoned mentor said with the crop of players at his pool, he has no doubts that the team will dislodge some teams ahead of them and find way into the top eight.

“I have assembled a very talented squad which from the word go knew what they wanted to achieve this season.

“With this squad, we have all hopes to favourably compete and find a place in this year’s top eight places,” the Coach pointed out

He added that, “The team is built strictly on unity, team work and discipline which will be vital in our quest to achieve our ambitions.”

Meanwhile, their competitors in the league, Moyale Barracks FC say they are saddened by the team’s dip in form in recent matches.

The team’s coach Charles Kamanga said it is sad that the team is dropping or losing to teams that they previously dominated.

“It’s not a good development but we will go back to the drawing board and work out the mistakes we are having so that we bounce back and return to winning ways,” he noted.