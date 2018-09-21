Zembani Music Company on ‘Youth Quake Tour’

Zembani Music Company has organized six day musical tour dubbed: ‘youth quake tour’ which will see artists performing alongside a full live band as one way of promoting youthful artists.

Promoter of the shows for Zembani, Johnny Banda said in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday that the tour will comprise six shows, three in the central and other three in the Southern region, respectively.

“We will start with Kasungu this Friday while on Saturday we will be in Lilongwe at Area 25’s Club Casaulina on Sunday the show will be at Likuni and the other week it will be in Balaka on September 28, on 29th in Zomba and in Blantyre on September 30 at Village House,” Banda said.

Banda said the tour has been organised to give youthful artists an opportunity to perform alongside a full live band, a chance that most of them have never had.

“We want to give this experience to these artists as you know most of these artists rarely or have never performed with a live band, they perform with back tracks.

“So, it is strictly no CD performance and on the other hand it’s for their fans who once patronized their shows and complained of listening to a CD playing as such we want to show them that these artists are true performers,” he added.

Banda said the tour would be like no other since it is made up of artists with different views, touch and styles.

“We did not want to have a pool of artists that sing the same type of music as you can see there is Hilco, Atoht Manje who has different touch from Saint, Frank Kaunda who has a different touch from Hilco and Nepman who has a different touch from Sam Smack,” he observed.

One of the artists, Saint said the tour would be a rare experience for both the artists and their fans.

“It feels great to be part of the tour and when people ask or mention the whole team of us, people who make music, it feels great to be making history,” Saint said.

All shows will attract K2,000 as an admission fee and only university students will pay K1, 500 upon producing identity cards.