Govt Donates Computers to Blantyre Synod, Radio Maria

Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, through Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority has donated four sophisticated computers worth over K2.5 million to Blantyre Synod and Radio Maria radios.

Presenting the computers on Thursday, Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Nicholas Dausi, said the donation is a way of showing government’s commitment towards the promotion of positive and vibrant media in the country.

“In April last year, I toured some religious and community radios across the country and Radio Maria and Blantyre Synod radios made a passionate request for computers. So the donation is a fulfillment of a promise I made during the tour,” he said.

President of Radio Maria-Malawi, Levi Phelani, expressed gratitude to government, saying the donation is timely when the country is migrating from analogue to digital technology.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the minister for the donation, we are moving from analogue to digital, the computers that have been given to us will help us in spreading the Word of Christ,” he said.

General Secretary for Blantyre Synod, Reverend Alex Maulana, hailed the donation, saying it will go a long way in improving the efficiency of service delivery.

“A radio cannot do without computers. We have been using old computers and the coming in of these new computers will bring improvement and efficiency will be noticed,” said Maulana.