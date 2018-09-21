Capital City Derby Engulfs Lilongwe Soccer Fans

Lilongwe will once again be the centre of football attention on Saturday as Silver Strikers host Civil Sporting Club in a must-watch Capital City TNM Super League derby.

While Civil Sporting Club is struggling despite lying on fourth position with 31 points, Silver Strikers have a chance to reduce the gap with Nyasa Big Bullets with three points should they win the match.

The Central Bankers, lying second with 43 points from 21 games, can reduce the gap to three points with leaders Nyasa Big Bullets, who have a Carlsberg Cup game on Saturday against Red Lions.

The Bullets are basking on the summit of the table with 49 points from 21 games.

The derby is among games that could shape the championship chasing pack as any slip up for the bankers means Bullets will increase their chances to win the title.

Silver Strikers Assistant Coach, Peter Mgangira said it will be a difficult game because the two teams know each other better.

However, Mgangira said they are set to collect maximum points because it would give them an edge closer to the title.

Civil Sporting Club Team Manager, Gabriel Chirwa described Saturday’s encounter as a must-win.

“We have to win this game at all costs because there is pride at stake. Silver is a good side but we will make sure that we give our fans something to smile about after 90 minutes of play,” said Chirwa.

In other matches, on Saturday Moyale Barracks host Karonga United at Mzuzu Stadium.

The Lions of Kaning’ina have never had it easy with Karonga United and this match promises to be a cracker.

A win for Moyale could put them on position six from nine which they are currently occupying.

Civo Stadium might witness a thriller, a battle for Mzuni FC and Kamuzu Barracks. The students are on position 13 with 24 points, while the Capital City based soldiers are on number eight with 28 points.

Kamuzu Barracks Coach, Temwa Msukwa is optimistic about a win, admitting, however that it would not be a stroll in the park since they are facing a team which is in good form.

Mzuni FC Coach, Gilbert Chirwa said they are travelling to Lilongwe not as tourists but men on a serious mission to secure maximum points.

Come Sunday, there is only one league game as TN Stars host Mzuni FC at the Kasungu Stadium.

The Kasungu based outfit are on 12th position with 25 points and any victory on Sunday will see them climbing the ladder to position nine.

Coach for TN Stars, Meke Mwase admitted that beating Mzuni will be a big mountain to climb since it is another unpredictable side.

“They are a good side and you cannot underrate them. We will put much effort because we cannot allow losing at home and in front of hundreds of our fans,” said Mwase.