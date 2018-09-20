CSOs Shun Dialogue Meeting

The Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has expressed disappointment with Civil Society Organizations over the 21st September demonstrations dialogue.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Wednesday, at the Office of President and Cabinet, Principal Secretary for OPC, Cliff Kenneth Chiunda said he was disappointed when he received communication from the CSOs that they were not coming.

“We have been waiting for them to come and have dialogue with us as government today but they later sent a letter that they were not coming.

“Yesterday when they proposed to us to meet today we agreed. This shows how much room government gives for discussions concerning issues of national interest,” he said.

On the same note, Chiunda further said the dialogue was meant for the two parties to discuss on how the CSOs would conduct their demonstrations, regarding the fact that peaceful demonstrations require security from government.

“There are a number of events which are currently taking place in the country which are equally important: the census and the voter registration. These require much more attention and security since they happen once in a while.

“Government security is focusing much on these events for credible record of the data. At the same time demonstrations require attention and security. The CSOs needed to look into those issues,” he added.

Presidential advisor on civil society and non-governmental organisations, Mabvuto Bamusi concurred with Chiunda saying that the government team tried its best to make sure that they get in touch with the Human Rights Defenders for a successful dialogue.

“Lines were kept open for the CSOs to call to confirm of the dialogue, which they did. Later we heard that they have shifted the day till the next day,” he explained.

Bamusi said it was only dialogue that could make things work, noting that despite changes in dates of the meeting the OPCs delegation had to avail itself for the meeting.

He also said the behavior displayed by the CSOs is very unfortunate since government is committed to resolving any differences between government and any other civil society organizations including the Human Rights Defenders.