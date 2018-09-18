Uladi Brands UTM ‘Briefcase’ Party

Newly elected Central Region Vice President for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Uladi Mussa says the party is not jittery with United Transformation Movement (UTM), saying the movement is a novice in politics and not mature enough to pull a surprise in 2019 tripartite polls.

Mussa says DPP will win the polls resoundingly, followed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and People’s Party (PP) on second and third positions respectively.

He said UTM will be a distant fourth. Mussa was speaking Saturday during a political rally at Ndindi Trading Centre in Salima.

“UTM is not a big party; there is no way the party can win in Malawi within its few months of existence. That cannot happen in this country. Chilima should have waited for APM [Arthur Peter Mutharika] to finish his 10 years before having a thought of contesting as a President,” said Mussa.

Mussa said DPP has vibrant structures in every district across the country and continues putting in place more structures to help it win the elections with a landslide.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (MANA) in an interview, the DPP National Campaign Director, Ben Phiri said the party is getting stronger every day and there is no way it can lose in 2019 polls. He said DPP still remains the most popular party in the country.

“Some of these parties are just claiming popularity. Let’s do away with politics of name calling and venture into issue-based politics. That is the only way we can help this country to grow,” said Phiri.

Phiri urged the crowd that attended the rally to vote in next year’s election to exercise their constitutional right of choosing leaders of their choice.