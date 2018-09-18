Mozambican Arrested for Attempting to Register in Malawi

Police in Mulanje have arrested a 25 – year – old Mozambican National identified as Paul Daniel and his Malawian counterpart Maxwell John for allegedly giving false information to officers during voter registration.

The arrest comes barely a week after Mulanje Assistant District Registrar (ADR) Wellington Karambo advised monitors to be vigilant as Mozambicans would want to take advantage of the loopholes in the ongoing voter registration to acquire the Malawi National Identity (ID) Card.

Mulanje Police Station Public Relations Officer, Gresham Ngwira told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that on Friday last week, Daniel, accompanied by John went to the centre to get registered.

However, the registration staff noted that he failed to take all the questions they put across to him in relation to the exercise.

“Following this, his accomplice jumped in to take up the questions on his behalf. This prompted the officers to refer both of them to National Registration Bureau office in the district for assistance, a decision that displeased them.

“The two men then picked a quarrel with the officers prompting police officers present to intervene,” Ngwira said.

He added: “After a lengthy interrogation by the police officers, the suspect failed to properly explain himself in relation to his alleged Malawian Nationality, such that both were apprehended by police.”

Ngwira said the duo have since been charged with an offence of giving false information to obtain registration contravening Section 115 (a) (ii) of Malawi Electoral Act.

Daniel hails from Zambezia Province in Mozambique while John, 20, hails from Mikundi Village in the Senior Chief Mabuka in Mulanje.