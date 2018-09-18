Kinnah Phiri Eyes Karonga South Parliamentary Seat

Former Malawi national football team legendary player and coach, Kinnah Phiri, will challenge incumbent Karonga south Member of Parliament (MP) Malani Mtonga of Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during the next year’s tripartite elections under the United Transformation Movement (UTM) ticket.

Speaking in an interview Phiri said he wants to develop Karonga South which is his home village saying the constituency remains underdeveloped under the incumbent Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament.

“People have known me as a sportsman; I have served my country with diligence in the sports sector this is all the continuation of serving my people but now into politics, so come 2019 I am contesting as MP for Karonga South Constituency which has remained underdeveloped for a long time now.”

“Talking of sports I will continue being a sportsman, and thus one of the things I am bringing to Karonga south once voted into power’’ said Phiri

According to the Malawi’s football legend, he wants to support all sports talented youths as one way of making football and other sporting activities as a profession.

“I know this will help creating employment which is in line with the one million job creation manifesto of the mighty United Transformation Movement under our youthful and pragmatic president Dr Saulos Chilima who will also be the countries president come 2019”

The challenged Karonga south Member of Parliament (MP) Malani Mtonga was not available for comment as we went to the press,

Meanwhile political analyst George Phiri from University of Livingstonia has said the former legendary player and coach has the potential to win as a Member of Parliament in Karonga south saying he is more popular than other politicians in the country.

“Kinnah is more popular you know a lot of people do follow sports than they do with politics, all he has to do is now convincing people from his constituency to vote for him but is see a potential man in him” explained Phiri.

Kinnah Phiri made his first political appearance last month in Mzuzu during the United Transformation Movement lunch where in his speech he endorsed Vice-President Saulosi Chilima for the office of presidency come 2019.