NSO Impressed With Census Progress

The National Statistics Office (NSO) says it is impressed with the progress made in the ongoing Population and Housing Census (PHC) exercise and has since described it as very promising.

NSO Spokesperson, Kingsley Manda said among others, the enumerators are tirelessly working hard and that, if all goes well, the exercise should be completed before the deadline of September 23, 2018.

“We are in the second week of the exercise, but you may wish to know that we are done with some areas,” Manda said. He also described the additional funding the statistical office got as a boost as many of the hiccups that mulled the exercise in the beginning were ironed out.

“We had a budget deficit when the exercise started, but our development partners assisted us and this has contributed to the smooth implementation of the census exercise,” he said in brief.

However, the publicist said the biggest challenge facing the enumerators was communities not willing to give out information which he said could affect the outcome of the exercise.

“Our officers complained of some individuals denying them information because they didn’t have identification documents. However, we have given enumerators the required identification such as introductory letters and reflector vests,” he said.

One of the enumerators in Blantyre who spoke on condition of anonymity concurred with Manda that lack of proper identification affected progress of the exercise during the first days.

“We have been requested to go back to those households that refused to register because we didn’t have proper identification documents and collect all the required information,” she said.

Meanwhile, Manda has appealed to the general public to cooperate with the enumerators and stop demanding more identification documents than the ones NSO has provided them with.

“The office would not have produced 30000 IDs for the temporary workers. May I urge fellow Malawians to give out their information to the enumerators in their areas,” he explained.

Malawi conducts population and housing census every 10 years and the last census was conducted in 2008. This is the sixth population and housing census since 1966.