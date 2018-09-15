Lozani Zanu: Chileka Dual-Carriage Road Registers Good Progress

Construction works for the 16 Km dual carriage road from Clock Tower in Blantyre Central District to Chileka Airport is at an advanced stage and Blantyre city council (BCC) has expressed satisfaction over the work done so far.

President Arthur Peter Mutharika commissioned the project on 10th February, 2018. The actual construction works of the first phase started in February and is expected to be completed early next year.

Speaking Thursday in a telephone interview, BCC Public Relations Manager, Anthony Kasunda said the council is pleased with the pace at which the road was being constructed.

Publicist Kasunda said it is the council’s hope that the road would be completed according to the specified time frame.

“So far so good, Blantyre City will never be the same again upon completion of the project. Among other things on the project, fly overs would be erected both at clock tower and Kameza roundabouts.

“The first phase of the project is covering Kameza Roundabout –Via Magalasi road to the clock Tower in Blantyre CBD. A similar project is being constructed in Lilongwe,” said Kasunda.

It is expected that once completed, the road would improve traffic flow between Blantyre City and Chileka International Airport which is heavily congested. Furthermore, the dual-carriage way would improve safety of road users and reduce travel time.

Motal Engil Communications Officer, Thomas Chafunya was non-comital to comment on progress of the road and referred the reporter to city council to find out their impression on the work done so far.

“Could you contact our client, the Blantyre City Council to comment on the progress of the road and how impressed they are with the work done,” Chafunya said.

For the past two years, there have been massive implementation of road projects in Blantyre district with townships like Chirimba, Mbayani Tamtam, Limbe-Manje just to mention a few benefiting from these projects. These improved roads have eased transportation of goods from rural areas to the city.

President Mutharika has on several occasions promised to improve the country’s road network by constructing more roads in both the city and rural areas. While commissioning the Chileka- Blantyre dual carriage he also promised to construct another dual carriageway from Kamuzu International Airport to crossroads in Lilongwe.