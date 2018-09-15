DPP Government For Continued Development-Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has assured people of Zomba of continued development that will promote peoples livelihoods in the district.

The state president made the assurance on Friday at the heart of Zomba City on his way to Lilongwe from Blantyre via Mangochi.

Upon hearing of the President’s plans to pass through the country’s old capital city, a large crowd of Malawians waited for him at Peoples Shop in the city where they drummed support for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the run up to the forthcoming 2019 tripartite elections.

He said DPP is the only party that has people’s welfare at heart as such it will continue to implement various development projects that respond to citizens’ needs.

Mutharika cited community colleges and good roads as some of the projects that are currently being implemented in the district.

During his time in the Southern Region, the president opened the Agricultural Fair on Wednesday in Blantyre and Aida Chilembwe Community College in Chiradzulu on Thursday.