She-Flames Beat Madagascar

Malawi Women’s national football team defeated Madagascar 2-0 at the 2018 Cosafa Women’s Championship at Isaac Wolfson in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

This is the first victory for the team after they started the competition with a 2-0 loss to Botswana in the opening game at the same venue.

Veteran striker Linda Kasenda and Zainab Kapanda were on target for She-Flames. It was the first victory for Chombo-Sadik since she was appointed head coach of the team, afyter she replaced Stuart Mbolembole.

Chombo-Sadik was an a assistant during last year’s tournament in Bulaway, Zimbabwe. She-Flames captain Salome was named Player of the Match after a solid display.

After the game, Chombo-Sadick was pleased with the victory saying her focus was on the last group match against Banyana Banyana. However, Chombo admitted that it would a tough match.

‘’ I thank my players for working hard to get the result. Morale is now high in camp and we are looking forward to the match against BanyanaBanyana on Monday. It is a must win match for us,’’ she said.

She-Flames have three points after playing two games. Botswana lead the group with the same number of points .

South Africa have three points after beating Madagascar 2-1 on Wednesday.

Madagascar are stuck at the bottom without a point after losing two consecutive games. Malawi will face defending champions and hosts South Africa on Monday at the same venue.-FAM