Mutharika Registers to Vote

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, who is also Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Presidential candidate has registered to vote in the May 2019 Tripartite Elections in his home village of Goliati in Thyolo.

Speaking to the media after the exercise on Thursday, President Mutharika encouraged all Malawians to continue registering in large numbers so that they should participate in the voting exercise in 2019.

Mutharika said registering to vote is one vital step towards ensuring that one is eligible to vote. He said Malawians should take advantage of the quick process to register in large numbers.