Lilongwe Get Ready for Miracle Money, Bushiri on Gospel Crusade

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) founder, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri known as Major 1 is set to host a massive crusade on September 29, 2018 at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Wednesday, ECG Communications Director, Ephraim Nyondo said that all is set for Major 1 to host the crusade.

“Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is ready to host his historical crusade in Malawi,” he said.

Nyondo added that, the crusade is part of the 2018-2019 Global Prophetic Tour which the prophet launched in January 2018 during the 2017-2018 Crossover Event at Africa’s largest soccer cathedral, FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He said that, The Global Prophetic Tour is a means which Prophet Bushiri is using to meet ECG’s 2018 goals of winning 2 million Souls for Jesus Christ.

With the tour, the prophet has already been in different countries such us; Kenya, Nigeria, Australia, South Sudan, United States of America, South Korea and in some parts of South Africa.

The Communications Director said that, in September, 2018 tour will go to Dubai, Tanzania and Malawi and will continue in October with another giant crusade in Uganda saying that ECG intends to get everywhere over the globe.

“As ECG we are in an overdrive. We want to bring as many souls to Jesus as possible, it is our mandate as saints as given by our Lord Jesus Christ. The whole world must receive Jesus and those that did already should renew their faith. As ECG we will stop at nothing,” Nyondo pointed out.

He said that Malawi Crusade promises fireworks saying that they expect over 20,000 people flying in the country from different parts of the world.

Communications Director said that the crusade is a great tourism opportunity for Malawi saying that people from different countries across the globe would need descent accommodation, transportation, meals and other forms of recreation.

Great Angels Choir Director, Ephraim Zonda said that Major 1’s tour to Malawi is important tour which will help to address the challenges which the country is currently passing through.

“This tour by Major 1 to Malawi is very important as it will help to pray for the issues of our country such as; forthcoming 2019 tripartite elections, diseases and poverty,” he said.

Zonda said that Great Engels Choir would be at the event ministering together with Major 1.