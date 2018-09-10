UTM Headless Chicken

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General, Grezelder Jeffrey has advised Malawians not be carried away by United Transformation Movement (UTM) saying the movement have no direction.

She made the remarks Sunday when she addressed a political rally at Baka Community Day Secondary School Ground in Karonga District. Jeffrey said UTM is comprised of people who cannot provide any hope to Malawians.

“UTM is like a swarm of bees, they are just moving any how without any direction and they do not now their destination. Mutharika will continue to rule Malawi come 2019 because he has what it takes to be a leader,” she pointed out.

Presidential Advisor on Youth Affairs, Symon Vuwa Kaunda described UTM as a losing team and advised Malawians against being cheated by pledges made by the movement, describing them as night mares. He said winning an election is not an easy ride and UTM does not have the potential to take over government in 2019.

DPP Regional Governor for the North, Kenneth Sanga said people in the northern region have all the reasons to continue rallying behind DPP and that the party would win all the 33 parliamentary seats in the region during the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Some notable politicians who attended the rally included; veteran politician, Green Mwamondwe, Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hora, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, Rev. Malani Mtonga and Deputy Minister of Gender, Clement Mukumbwa.