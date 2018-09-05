Operation Landslide: Nankhumwa Takes Registration Message to Phalombe

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa has appealed to people in Phalombe to register in the voters roll to be able to vote in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Nankhumwa who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development was speaking on Monday during a whistle stop tour to five constituencies of the district.

Speaking during a stopover in Phalombe East Constituency, Nankhumwa told the gathering to ensure that they register as a way of beginning their process of participating in the forthcoming elections.

“It is your right to vote. However, for you to be able to exercise this right, you need to register with the Electoral Commission to show your interest to take part in the elections,” said Nankhumwa.

Currently, the Electoral Commission is conducting phase five of the electoral registration exercise in five districts of Neno, Mulanje, Balaka, Thyolo and Phalombe.

On development, Nankhumwa advised the prospective voters to vote for the DPP to give it fresh mandate for the party to continue with development activities being undertaken in the district.

Among other things, Nankhumwa cited the construction of Phalombe District Hospital and the Zomba – Jali – Phalombe – Chitakale Road which are all under construction as some of the projects that the DPP has placed in the district.

“This party has more in store for the people of Malawi, but for it to be able to unpack all the development programmes, there is need for you to vote it back into power come May 21, 2019,” Nankhumwa said.

Speaking earlier, DPP Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha advised people in the district to avoid being carried away by some opportunists describing such people as ‘political whirl winds.’

Mchacha said in the run up to 2019 general elections, there is likely to be many aspiring people coming to beg for votes. He appealed to DPP supporters to remain loyal to the DPP and its torch bearer, President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

On her part, Senior Chief Kaduya implored with people of Phalombe Central Constituency to continue supporting government for various development initiatives being undertaken to continue.

A random survey across various registration centres in the district shows that on the first day of the exercise (Sunday), most of the centres were patronized by more than 600 people, which is a good record by Malawi Electoral Commission’s standards.