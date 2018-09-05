Nursing Student Dies of Stress

A third year student at St Johns College of Nursing in Mzuzu who was renting a house at Mchengautuba Location in Mzuzu City, Sunday night died of stress, shortly he had intervened and ceased a fight between a brother and a sister who were his neighbours.

Confirming the incident, Mzuzu Station Police Publicist, Edith Kachoka, said the deceased, Boniface Mkandawire 33 died on the way to Mchengautuba Police Station to hand over the boy who had wounded his sister during the fight.

“Mkandawire collapsed as him and other community members were on their way to hand over the boy to police. He was then taken to St John’s Hospital in Mzuzu where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” said Kachoka.

Kachoka said postmortem conducted at Mzuzu Central Hospital indicated that he died of stroke due secondary stress.

Mkandawire hailed from Kaphekezga Village, Traditional Authority Chindi in Mzimba District.