Prayers Vital Ahead Of Tripartite Elections, Says Catholic Church

The head of Chikwawa Diocese of the Catholic Church, Episcope Bishop Peter Musikuwa has asked Malawians to seriously engage themselves in prayer for the country to hold successful tripartite elections come May, 2019.

Episcope Musikuwa made the remarks during Chikwawa Parish 100 years Centenary Celebrations which took place on Saturday at the parish’s Jubilee Square.

“Let us all pray and look up to God, especially now that we are heading towards elections. If you don’t look up to God, you surely fail in most of the things.

“Even if we differ in our political affiliations, we need to join hands and ask for God’s interventions so that our next elections should be successful,” said Bishop Musikuwa.

He added that Malawians were keen to hear genuine reasons why others should become leaders and not waste time castigating each other. He said such behaviour does not build a nation or develop it and the people at large.

Bishop Musikuwa said though to err is human, he called upon Malawians that once they notice to have made a mistake, there is need to correct it quickly and find means of moving forward.

On Chikwawa Parish marking 100 years, Musikuwa called on the faithful to strive for a good future of the church.

“I would like to extend my best wishes to the parish. It’s good that we all join hands in building it by making our faith stronger than ever. It is my plea to parents to ensure children are trained to grow in their faith.

“Let’s participate in church activities within our localities, care for the environment that surround us and above all let’s spread the love to our neighbour. Through that, we will see our faith grow as well as our church,” he added.

He then thanked His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for the usual support he renders to the church as well as the sacrifice he makes on a daily basis for the people of Malawi.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Hon Nicholas Dausi who was the guest of honour at the event, said it was necessary for all people in the country to avoid going against any religion.

“When you go against a church, things don’t go the way you want. It’s my plea to seek for forgiveness on behalf of all people in various fields and more importantly in politics. Sometimes we don’t mind our language and that is bad and we ask for forgiveness.

“May the good Lord continue blessing the Catholic Church and I should ask all the faithful to support the church, bearing in mind that the missionaries who started it are all gone and it’s our responsibility to care for it,” he said.

The Minister further said His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika commended the church for all the interventions it offers to the development of the country.

Celebrated under the theme: “Go and bear fruits” the centenary celebrations in Chikwawa were attended by various people from all walks of life such as former minister Clement Khembo, Chikwawa Central MP Zaheer Isaa and Minister of Labour, Sports and Manpower Development, Francis Kasaila among others.

The officials also witnessed the 25 years anniversary of two priests, Fr Cosmas Chasukwa and Fr Francis Witika.-MANA