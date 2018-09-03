Population, Housing Census Starts Monday

The National Statistics Office (NSO) says all is in place for the Population and Housing Census (PHC) exercise to start today, Monday 3rd September 2018.

PHC is a process of collecting, compiling, evaluating, analyzing, publishing and disseminating demographic, economic, and social data and information of all persons and their living quarters in a country at a particular time, usually conducted every ten years in Malawi.

NSO Public Relations Officer,Kingsley Manda told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview that all the problems that have been there concerning enumerators and training materials have all been solved.

For the first time ever, this year’s PHC will use Computer Assisted Personal Interviews (CAPI), a technology that requires hand-held devices like tablets.

The United Kingdom (UK) provided 15,000 tablets with the Malawi Government providing 5,000 that will be used for the exercise.

Malawi Government, through NSO conducts PHC every 10 years in line with the United Nations principles and recommendations for conducting censuses.