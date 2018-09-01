Tanzanian Driver On the Run After Killing a Malawian

One passenger died and three others escaped with minor injuries in a road accident in which a Tanzanian truck plunged into a stream on Wednesday at Zumwanda area near Elephant Rock along Raiply -Mzuzu M1 Road in Mzimba District.

According to Mzimba Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Peter Botha, the vehicle registration number T669AGG – IT – 1188BQR which was being driven by a Tanzanian National, John Ndila, 27 was heading for Raiply from Mzuzu.

The truck belongs to Aviko Investments of Arusha in Tanzania and it was destined for Raiply to ferry plywood. Botha said the driver of the vehicle, which had four passengers on board, was dozing and lost control of the vehicle which later plunged into a stream.

“It is reported that the driver was dozing, as a result he lost control of the vehicle and it swerved to the right dirty verge of the road before plunging into a stream,” said Botha.

He said one of the passengers, Ambele Mboma of Mwenimambwe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Wansambo in Karonga District died on the spot due to head injuries.

Ndila hails from Kwimba in Mwanza District in Tanzania. The police are hunting for the accused, who is at large, for causing death by reckless driving.

Mzimba Police is, therefore, advising transport companies to dispatch two drivers on long trips to avoid road accidents due to the drivers’ fatigue.

In a related development, Mangochi Second Grade Magistrate Court has ordered a 57- year- old man to pay a fine of K100 thousand for reckless cycling.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency on Thursday, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Mangochi Police, Sergeant Amina Daudi said the cyclist was riding an uninsured and unregistered motorcycle from the direction of Mangochi Boma heading to Liwonde.

“As he was approaching Ok Lodge, he hit a 5 year old pedestrian boy who was crossing the road. The boy sustained multiple deep cuts on the head and bruises on the right arm due to the impact and was admitted to Mangochi District Hospital for treatment,” said Daudi.

Appearing in court, the accused person pleaded guilty to all charges laid against him.

In his submission before sentence, Mangochi Police Prosecutor Sergeant Jack Thaulo, pleaded with the court to impose a stiffer penalty for the accused for cycling in a wanton manner that disregarded other road users and caused accident.

Passing judgment, His Worship, Second Grade Magistrate Augustine Mizaya concurred with the state and ordered Laston Mitengo to pay a fine of K100 thousand or in default spend 24 months imprisonment with hard labour.

Mitengo hails from Chitala Village in the area of Traditional Authority Msamala in Balaka. He has since paid the fine.-MANA