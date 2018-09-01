Human Bones Found in a Sack

Police in Machinga are examining the bones believed to belong to human beings which were found at Khunga Village in Traditional Authority Ngokwe.

Machinga Police Publicist, Constable Davie Sulumba said the bones were found in a suck by children who were hunting grasshoppers.

“Children who were hunting grasshoppers found a suck abandoned in the bush with dry bones which are believed to have been exhumed from the grave,” said Sulumba.

He said the remains are believed to be of three different corpses and have been kept waiting to be examined at College of Medicine in Blantyre.

Sulumba said it is sad issues of exhuming the remains from the grave are failing to die despite efforts from police and other organizations to end the vice.

Meanwhile, he has said police is investigating the matter and that the law enforcers have since warned those behind the evil act that the law will not spare them.