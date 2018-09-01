Blantyre District Council Rebuffs Demo Organizers

District Commissioner (DC) for Blantyre, Bennet Nkasala has advised organizers of the September 7 demonstrations to re-write their request letter so that it includes important aspects for them to be granted permission.

Civil Society Organizations are planning to hold demonstrations to demand greater accountability and transparency by government.

Speaking Thursday during a special meeting with demo organisers in his office, Nkasala said according to Section 96 of the Police Act, the civil society organizations should have highlighted the number of participants to the demonstration and the means of transportation for people who will participate in the match among other things.

The DC further said the letter should have included the duration of the demonstrations, the time the demonstrations would start and end and the convening point.

“This is not the first time we are discussing the contents of the letter. Please don’t involve us in planning your demonstrations but rather we should be at the receiving end.

“Having looked at the contents of the letter, I would propose you go back and re-draft and only after that is done, it is when you can be granted permission to demonstrate,” Nkasala said.

Apart from re-doing the letter, the DC also asked leaders of the civil society organizations to seek authorization from Blantyre City Council since demonstrations were planned to be conducted within the city.

Nkasala further appealed to planners to change the route (Chichiri upper stadium through Masauko-Chipembere Highway via Mount Soche Hotel to government office complex) which he referred to as volatile.

“Each and every council has the mandate to control what should be done within its jurisdiction. As such, I wouldn’t be in a position to make decision on what will be happening in the city,” he said.

Masauko Thawe, Regional Chair for Human Rights Defenders Coalition Forum in the south acknowledged the missing contents in the request letter and promised to re-work on it.

“The challenge is that all letters are drafted in Lilongwe and we are only asked to deliver in various offices including that of the DC,” Thawe said.

He further said the forum would follow up with the city council and seek their approval.

“Now that we know the district council has no mandate to approve our demonstrations, we will engage the city for a way forward,” Thawe explained.

On the route, the regional chair said they also share same feelings and are planning to go by the old route, thus from Chichiri Stadium to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital Roundabout and back to civic offices where a petition would be delivered.