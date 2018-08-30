Ghambi Joins UTM, Mighty DPP Not Shaken

Former Education Minister in the Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government Vincent Ghambi has dumped the ruling party for the newly launched United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Ghambi who is Member of Parliament for Karonga North Constituency confirmed the move during a political rally held in Karonga saying: “I have joined UTM out of my own conscience,”

DPPs publicity secretary Nicholas Dausi, said as a party they are not shaken in any other way by Ghambis defection to the UTM, describing it as his (Ghambis) constitutional right to do so.

“As DPP, we wish him well wherever he is going. In a democracy, people are supposed to freely associate with any political party or movement of their choice. Therefore, he can go in peace, we will meet him in 2019,” Dausi said.