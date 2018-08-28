Ndirande Anglican Voices Registers to Vote

Ndirande Anglican Voices on Friday set an example to residents of the populous township by registering in the voters roll for the forthcoming Tripartite Elections scheduled for May 21, 2018.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Blantyre, Director of Music for Ndirande Anglican Voices, Dennis Kalimbe said the team decided to register for the forthcoming elections to set the pace for fellow youths in the country.

“As Ndirande Anglican Voices we are role models for the youth and as such we have decided to register so that we can vote next year and set an example to our fellow youths and encourage them to register as well,” he explained.

Kalimbe added that as Ndirande Anglican Voices, a grouping that spreads the word of God through music, they saw the need to encourage other believers who shun voting.

“All believers need to register so that they can vote; there is no sin in registering to vote. All leaders are chosen by God through his people,” the Director pointed out.

He urged all eligible citizens to go and register bearing in mind that it is a national exercise that comes once in five years and beneficial to all manner of people.

Ndirande Anglican’s registration decision comes barely after days since a renowned Prophet Shepherd Bushiri urged all eligible Malawians to take part in the registration exercise so as to vote in the forthcoming elections.

Blantyre, Chikwawa, Mwanza and Ntcheu are currently conducting voter registration in the fourth phase which runs from August 16 to August 29,2018.